John Boye provides assist in Metz’s comeback win against Bordeaux

Ghana defender John Boye provided an assist as FC Metz fought back to beat Girondins Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Having trailed from the 14th minute after former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou has given the home side the lead, John Boye and his charges wrestled back for victory.



The FC Metz captain led by example, providing the assist to Thomas Delaine’s leveler in the 72nd minute.



The Ghana international also ensured they did not concede another goal by defending resolutely.

And with the game set for a draw, Cape Verdean forward Vagner Goncalves handed FC Metz victory.



The evergreen defender has made 25 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has a goal to his credit.