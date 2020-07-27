John Boye returns to action after 146 days to captain Metz in a win over Royal Charleroi

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Black Stars defender, John Boye, captained Metz FC in their 3-0 friendly win over Royal Charleroi Sporting Club over the weekend.
The 33-year-old played full throttle as the French Lique 1 side outclassed the Belgian outfit at the Frescaty Training Center.
Thierry Ambrose opened the scoring on 53 minutes before Farid Boulaya added the second with three minutes left for a regulation time.
Lamine Gueye sealed the icing with the third goal in injury-time to ensure Metz won their second pre-season friendly match.
Boye, a Ghana international is expected to be key for the side in the upcoming French Lique 1 season.
