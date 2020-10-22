John Boye returns to training after injury scare

Thu, 22 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Stars defender, John Boye, returned to training on Wednesday, October, 21 ahead of Metz's clash with St Etienne in French Ligue 1 this weekend.
The centre-back suffered an injury scare when he limped off the field when Metz drew 1-1 against Angers last weekend.
However, he returned to training looking sharp and ready to feature for Metz on Sunday.
His presence is good news for the side as he is undoubtedly one of their key players.
Boye's performance has been very impressive as the club has conceded 7 goals in the league after 7 games.
He has played in all 7 games.
