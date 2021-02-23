John Boye’s Metz to face Valenciennes in Coupe de France

Defender, John Boye

John Boye's Metz have been drawn to face second-tier side Valenciennes in the Coupe de France round of 32.

The Ghanaian defender, who is the captain of the French top-flight side, will lead them to Valenciennes for the clash scheduled for March 7.



Both teams secured away wins in the previous round. Metz overcame Amiens 2-1 while Valenciennes shocked Ligue 1 side Reins.

Boye will most likely be involved in the match which promises to be exciting.



The 33-year-old has played 24 games and contributed to two goals, scoring one and assisting the other.