John Boye's contract extension at FC Metz in limbo

Defender, John Boye

Ligue 1 side FC Metz are unwilling to offer Ghanaian defender John Boye a fresh three-year deal as his contract comes to an end, according to reports.

The 35-year-old has been pivotal to the French top-flight side in the last few years but his contract is set to end in June 2021, meaning he has just about a month to complete.



It is believed that the club is willing to keep him around due to his leadership and quality he brings. However, they are unwilling to offer more than a year deal to keep him.

“We have a commitment: given his age and the services rendered, if a club offers him a three-year contract, he can leave because, on our side, we will not offer such an extension. But we want him to come back for a season with us," the President of Metz indicated.



Boye is yet to decide his future at the club.