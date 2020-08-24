Sports News

John Boye suffers an injury in FC Metz pre-season friendly against Montpellier

Black Stars defender, John Boye

Black Stars defender, John Boye suffered an injury during a pre-season friendly when FC Metz tackled Montpellier HSC on Saturday August 22, 2020.

The centre back has been training with the rest of his teammates for over a month now as they prepare for the 2020/2021 season.



John Boye picked an injury in the game and couldn't finish the entire duration as he was replaced by Mamadou Fofana in the 58th minute.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the 33-year-old has picked up a muscle injury that could keep him out for a couple of weeks.

It's likely that the experienced defender could miss Metz's Ligue 1 opener against AS Monaco next weekend.



Boye had an outstanding campaign last term for Metz as he made 24 appearances and scored twice.

