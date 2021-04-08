John Hasford wins first Accra Chess Classics

File photo of a Chess Board

FM John Hasford, Ghana’s highest-rated chess player emerged the overall winner of the maiden Accra Chess Classics tournament after amassing seven points out of a possible nine.

An intense nine-round tournament with a time control of 60 minutes with 30 seconds increment saw most of Ghana’s finest chess players grace the occasion with their presence and participation.



In the end, it was Hasford who emerged winner to receive the Kwame Nkrumah Excellence Award over Clinton Fomevor who came second after managing 6.5 points and International Master Francis Anquandah who followed in third place with six points after missing the first two rounds of the tournament.



Mr. Philp Ameku President of the Ghana Chess Association (GCA) finished on 4th place with six points as well whilst his brother David Ameku, came 5th with 5.5 points together with Kwadwo Owusu Bonsu.



The Best Female Player, the Yaa Asantewaa Valour Award went to Hephzibah Tandoh whilst Dave Chief Quansah.



Acheampong, Africa’s current U-9 Champion emerged as the best performing junior player to win The Young Eagle Award.

For their efforts, all the winners took home a trophy, cash prize, and a medal.



The FIDE- rated classical tournament attracted players from Italy, Liberia, Togo and Ghana.



Reverend Charles R. A. Tandoh, the Acting Director of West Africa Chess Academy (WACA) and lead organizer of the historic maiden tournament was enthused with the turnout and positive response from the chess community in West Africa.



He was optimistic that subsequent editions would be equally much more patronized.



The Chief Arbiter for the event was FA John Solarays.