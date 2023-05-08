0
John Laryea marks birthday with TKO victory over Martey in WBO Africa Featherweight fight

John Laryea Highly-rated Ghanaian boxer John Laryea

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Abaja Expensive Laryea marked his birthday with a win over Solomon Martey to secure Center WBO Africa Featherweight at the Idrowhyte Events.

Laryear, who is signed to the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, stopped Martey in the 6th round with a technical knockout.

The medics had to call it a night for Martey after his suffered a cut in his face following a heavy punch by Laryea.

Following, former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan presented the Bronx Boxing Gym boxer with a cake in the ring to celebrate his victory.

His coach Carl Lokko, Sempe Manste, Nii Adotey Obuor, son of HE John Dramani Mahama, and former IBF champion Joshua Clottey also climbed the ring to join in the celebration.

Meanwhile, in the West Africa Super Welterweight Championship, Tetteh Laryea beat Emmanuel Quaye on the same night.

