John Mahama makes another big promise to Ghana Premier League clubs

Former President, John Mahama

Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has made another huge promise to football clubs in Ghana, claiming he will fund for their participation in the CAF inter-club competition when he wrestles back power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC, who are the leading opposition Party in the country, launched their manifesto a week ago in which they outlined the welfare packages for athletes, including footballers on the local scene.



According to the manifesto released, the Party will assist the Ghana Football Association to pay each player in the top-flight ?1,500 a month to ensure the best players are retained in the country.



Mahama has also promised to pay for the clubs to participate in the CAF inter-club competition.



The former Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi made the pronouncement during the Party's second manifesto launch at the Town Hall Meeting at KNUST.

"My government will put in a seed fund and every company that will put in money, we’ll be treated as an expense for them."



"They can deduct it from their tax as we're keen to develop the sports fund so that it’ll help our sports men and women to be paid well."



"It’s so disheartening when sometimes our clubs don’t have money to pay for their trips to Africa. The Sports Development Fund will help cut off that stress so that they can bring trophies back to Ghana," Mahama deduced.



The NDC have also promised to wrap up the construction of the New Edubiase Sports Stadium, upgrade the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses across the country and Build sports recreational facilities in communities in every district.

