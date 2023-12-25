John Mahama showcases boxing skills after GBA awards him special title and gloves

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama showcased his boxing prowess in the ring after he received an extraordinary honour from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in recognition of his pivotal role in the construction of the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The ceremony took place on Saturday night, December 23, during the Freezy Macbones fight night, where Mahama was presented with a special belt and gloves by the legendary former world boxing champion, Prof. Azumah Nelson.



As a symbolic gesture, Mahama was adorned with boxing gloves bearing Azumah Nelson's signature and a distinctive boxing title.



The event was attended by prominent figures including GBA President Abraham Neequaye, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Asamoah Gyan, Zenator Rawlings, John Dumelo, and other dignitaries.



During the Freezy Macbones fight night, Mahama, who is currently vying for a return to the presidency, showcased his boxing skills in the ring following the presentation of the gloves and title.



Expressing his gratitude to the GBA, Mahama pledged his unwavering support upon assuming office again.

In his speech at the boxing event, Mahama emphasized the potential of Ghana to become a powerhouse in boxing if all regions contribute talented boxers.



He thanked the Ghana Boxing Authority for the recognition and stated, "You have my 100 percent support, and by Allah’s grace, if we come to office, we will put the full support of Ghana behind you, and we will make good use of this arena."



Watch the video below







JNA/MA