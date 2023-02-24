0
John Mensah, Sammy Kuffour lead ex-Black Stars players to visit Christian Atsu's family

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars defenders, John Mensah and Samuel Osei Kuffour joined another bunch of ex-footballers to visit the family of the late Christian Atsu.

The duo went to Christian Atsu's family house in the company of some members of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) on Friday, February 24, 2023.

John Paintsil, Mallam Yahaya, Augustine Arhinful, Godwin Attram, Ibrahim Tankoh, and Yussif Chibsah were all spotted at the late footballer's house to commensurate with the family.

The PFAG also donated 50 cartons of water to aid the family's preparations for the one-week observation on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The aforementioned players after comforting the family also took time to sign the book of condolence that has been opened for Christian Atsu.

"The @PFAGofficial commiserated with the Twasam family on Friday, following the sad passing of Christian Atsu. 50 cartons of water was donated to the family. May his soul Rest In Peace," PFAG posted on their Twitter page.

Background

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

The one-week observation of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Accra.

Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.

In all, Christian Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.



Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below







