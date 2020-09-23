John Painstil opens upon his football career, his mother and controversies

Former Ghana defender John Painstil has opened up on how he got into football despite dreams of becoming a Police man.

The former Berekum Arsenal player, who started his career in a small town in Berekum became a national star after he first earned a call up to the junior national teams.



Painstil revealed the success of career can be credit to his mother, who was a rock and the main motivation behind his disciplined career.



The 39-year-old is one of the best right backs to emerge from Ghana and represented the country at various tournaments including two FIFA World Cup.



Painstil stirred up controversy at the World Cup in Germany, 2006, after pulling out an Israel flag following Ghana's victory over the USA.

The ex-Mecabbi Tel Aviv eight back earned a dream move to England after an excellent showing at the World Cup.



Watch video below as John Painstil spills it all out in an exclusive interview with Beyond the Pitch.



