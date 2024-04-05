John Paintsil demands GH₵80million from Saddick Adams, Songo, others over defamation

Saddick Adams, Countryman Songo and John Paintsil

Newly appointed assistant coach of the Black Stars, John Paintsil, is demanding a sum of GH₵80 million cedis in damages for alleged defamatory comments made by some Ghanaian journalists against him on certain media platforms.

Reports state that Paintsil has filed a lawsuit against Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo, Christopher Nimley, Saddick Adams, and Veronica Commey.



In addition, Paintsil has sued media houses such as Multimedia Group, Omni Media Limited, and Angel Broadcasting Network, who gave the platforms for the journalists to make the supposed defamatory statements against him.



Paintsil’s charges stem from allegations that he used a fake coaching certificate, noting that those allegations have lowered his reputation in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.



According to the writ, filed by Nobisfield Chambers, Paintsil is demanding GH₵20 million cedis each in general damages from the media outlets.



Additionally, Osei Agyemang, Nimley, Saddick, and Veronica individually have been sued for GH₵5 million cedis each in general damages for their defamatory comments.

As part of the lawsuit, all defendants are required to issue an unqualified apology and publicly retract the defamatory statements through the same medium of publication.



The defendants are expected to enter appearance within eight days from the date of receiving the summons, either in person or through legal representation.



Failure to do so may result in the plaintiff seeking a judgment in default of appearance.



