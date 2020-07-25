Sports News

John Paintsil eulogizes E.K Afranie for making his football dreams come true

Former Ghana defender John Painstsil

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has paid tribute to the late E.K Afranie helping him realize his football dream.

John Paintsil was a member of the Ghana U-20 team that finished runners up at the World Cup in 2001.



The team handled by E.K Afranie dazzled at the competition, but lost the final to Argentina in Rosario.



Afranie changed John Paintsiil's position from a striker to a defender, a decision that changed the career of the then 18-year old.



"Coach E.K Afranie gave me the opportunity to realise my football career," Painstil told Light FM. "He changed my position and that was my breakthrough," he added.



"I am forever grateful to him, the car that I bought for him is more than the chance he gave me. May his soul rest in peace."

E.K Afranie died on November 9, 2016.



Paintsil has now hanged his boots after a successful football career which saw him represent Ghana at multiple Nations Cup and two FIFA World Cups.



He played 89 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, and was a member of the team at the FIFA World Cups in 2006 and 2010.



He also played for the West Ham, Fulham and Leicester in England in a glittering football career.

