John Paintsil lands ambassadorial deal

Paintsil will promote the company

Former Black Stars and Fulham defender John Paintsil has signed deal to become the first brand ambassador for sports betting firm Melbet Ghana.

Paintsil's key role as the brand ambassador for Melbet is to partake in the activities of the business to create awareness and also to influence increase in sales revenue.



Speaking to Kasapa FM’s Alexander Anyankwaa after the unveiling ceremony, Paintsil says as a brand ambassador he will do his "best to make Melbet Ghana a well-patronized betting company in the country."

Head of Affiliate and Marketing Team for Melbet Ghana, Daniel Anane expressed satisfaction and why they have signed John as Brand Ambassador.



“We are pleased to have Painstil as our brand ambassador because he is one of the best footballers Ghana has ever produced and we believe that associating with him will push our brand."