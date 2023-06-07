John Paintsil orders housekeeper to work on release of accomplice of man who broke into his house

Former Black Stars player, John Paintsil, has said that he has instructed the caretaker of his house to ensure the release of the accomplice of a 64-year-old charcoal producer, who broke into his abandoned house in the Central Region.

The 64-year-old has been released after former WAFA player Emmanuel Boateng pained his GH₵1440 court fine, leaving his accomplice behind bars.



Paintsil stated in an interview with GhanaWeb Sport that he has already ordered the manager to start the procedure for the accomplice's release because he does not have the heart to put people in jail.



"They were two and the other one in prison. So I've told my guy that whatever they can do to let that guy out they should do it and let me know what will happen. Because you can not take somebody to prison because of a mattress. Although they are at fault, for me, John Paintsil, I don't have the heart to take somebody to prison," he said.



The former Fulham man has been blamed for arresting a 64-year-old over a petty crime.



He clarified that he has never sent anyone to jail before and that he had been focused on running his football academy in Accra and only heard about the development after a link to the interview Isaac Odoom granted Crime Check Foundation was shared with him.



“I’ve never jailed anyone and sent anyone to court. I’m here in Accra working and my team is playing the league so I’m here. When I saw the video, I called the guy to find out why he did that because there is no sense in arresting someone because of a mere mattress. I had no idea and only found out from the interview he granted”, John Paintsil told GhanaWeb.

Odoom and his accomplice were acquitted on the charge of theft but were convicted on charges of trespassing and unlawful entry.



“We were charged with unlawful entry and trespassing on someone’s property. We were also accused of stealing a mattress. I pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft but pleaded guilty to the other charges. I was fined GHC1440 but I couldn’t pay”, Odoom said in an interview with crime check.



