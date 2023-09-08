John Paintsil outlines the things Ghana must do to win 2023 AFCON

Ex-Ghanaian international John Paintsil

Former Ghanaian international John Painstil has reiterated the need for the Black Stars to have adequate preparations, arrangements, and hunger in order to win the AFCON.

According to him, a lot of countries have developed their game due to the dynamics of the discipline, adding that the Black Stars can boast of great players plying their trade with big clubs in Europe.



Speaking on GhanaWeb's Sports Check program, John Paintsil said winning the AFCON comes with a tough task but remained optimistic Ghana can break the 41-year jinx should the preparation and mindset of players be spot on.



“Football is dynamic and a lot of countries have picked up. It comes down to preparations, arrangement, and how much you want it. We have a fantastic team of players playing for big teams in Europe. The Boys are pushing and with time they will win trophies for us”.



“Ghana can win the AFCON but other teams are also pushing. It tough one but if we do our things well and prepare the mindset of the players, we can win it. The players must have a WINNING mentality because, without it, they will not be able to win it. We take a step at a time and I believe that we are too close to winning it”, he added.



The Black Stars of Ghana sealed qualification to the 2023 AFCON to be hosted in Ivory Coast in 2024 after a late 2-1 win over the Central African Republic on Thursday, September at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Painstil made his debut for the Black Stars of Ghana in 2001 and went on to make 89 appearances for the side between 2001 and 2013, featuring in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.



Currently, he is the owner and bankroller of the John Painstil Academy, a division two club based in Accra.



