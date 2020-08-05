Sports News

John Paintsil praises Fulham coach Scott Parker

Former Fulham defender John Paintsil

Former Fulham defender John Paintsil believes current coach of the Club Scott Parker will help in their Premier League ambition next season.

Parker supervised the Cottages to stage a return to the top-flight after a win over Brentford in the finals of the Championship playoffs.



The London Club made a comeback to the elite division after just a season in the second-tier.



Paintsil is confident Parker will help the team achieve greater heights.



“Former player and now gaffer for the team Scott Parker is the best manager for the team and his experience as a player in the Premier League will help the club,”Paintsil was speaking to Happy FM.

“The club must get an experienced coach like Roy Hodgson but Scott Parker has played in the Premier League and so he will have the experience to guide the team in the Premier League.



“Fulham is not a team that is supposed to be in the Championship, their level is the Premier League considering the laurels and achievements the club has.”



The ex-Ghana International joined Fulham in 2008 from West Ham United and spent three years with the Club before leaving for Leicester City.

