John Paintsil rallies support for Chris Hughton amid calls for his dismissal

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars player, John Paintsil is calling on Ghanaians to throw their support behind Coach Chris Hughton as he endeavors to build a competitive team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite recent criticism surrounding the Black Stars' performance, Paintsil believes that Hughton's tenure requires patience and backing from the football community.



Paintsil highlighted that although Hughton's time as coach has been brief, the results he has achieved so far are acceptable. He emphasized the need for football enthusiasts who understand the game to support the coach.



''So far, his appointment time is short. However, looking at the results he has achieved since he took over, I think it’s acceptable. What we need to do is to support him, especially football people who understand the game.

''Hughton is an excellent coach. He has done it in England and coming to Ghana and considering the players he invites, tells you he knows what he wants to do for the nation. So, for me, he is good. So far, I will say he is doing well, and we need to support him,” he urged Ghanaians.



The Black Stars has been placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON and will come up against Egypt, Mozambiuqe and Cape Verde.



