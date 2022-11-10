John Paintsil reveals biggest moments as Black Stars player

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has disclosed his greatest moments in the national team.

The 41-year-old represented Ghana at two FIFA World Cup tournaments, thus in 2006 and 2010.



He was instrumental for Milovan Rajevac's side that reached the quarter-finals in South Africa before losing to Uruguay, featuring in all five games.



Despite making history with the Black Stars by reaching the quarter-finals, Paintsil has highlighted victories over the Czech Republic in 2006 and the USA in 2010 as his biggest moments.



"I think my most memorable moments were in the two World Cups. The first one was the 2006 edition where we beat the Czech Republic," he told TV3.



"The second one was when we beat the USA in 2010 in South Africa.'

Paintsil added, "It was a late goal that Asamoah Gyan scored for the country, for his teammates, and for the world to see. It was the game that helped us reach the quarterfinals against Uruguay."



"It was a very amazing moment that put us in football history in Africa. Ghana is one of the African countries that has reached the World Cup quarterfinals.”



The right-back featured for Berekum Arsenal, Liberty Professionals, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Santos, and Maritzburg United.



He also played for English Premier League sides West Ham United, Fulham, and Leicester City.