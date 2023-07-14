2
John Paintsil showcases his stunning mansion and luxury cars

John Paintsil D013c04ab5bf5d John Paintsil played 89 matches for the Black Stars

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian footballer and ex-Black Stars player John Paintsil has given Ghanaians a glimpse of his luxurious residence.

The former Fulham player posted a video that showed himself doing ball joggling routine around his house.

The video showed an impressive mansion featuring a balcony, complemented by three cars parked in the compound of his gorgeous mansion.

The ex-footballer showcased his ability to juggle the ball using his feet and bouncing it off the walls of his luxurious home.

The 42-year-old made 89 appearances for the Black Stars playing at two World Cup tournaments and several AFCON tournaments.

He spent most of his career in the English Premier League with Fulham and Leicester City.

John Paintsil who has gone into coaching after retiring from the game has set up a football academy to nurture future stars.

The John Paintsil Football Academy provides young players with professional soccer training, education and career opportunities.

The academy offers youngsters the chance of an international or residential scholarship.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
