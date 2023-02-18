0
John Terry leads foreign players to mourn Christian Atsu's death

Christian Atsu

Sat, 18 Feb 2023

Chelsea lead John Terry has led foreign players who have paid tribute to Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu following his passing.

Along with Terry, former Newcastle United striker Demba Ba, Bayer Leverkusen defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, former Chelsea winger Victor Moses, and former Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen have all reacted to Atsu's tragic death.

They all took to Twitter to bid their final goodbyes to the former Chelsea winger who lost his life after a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu's club, Hatayaspor announced his passing on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirming that the player was found lifeless after the earthquake.

There club's announcement confirmed an earlier report that the Ghana international from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.

According to his current club, Atsu's corpse is already on it way to Ghana after it was recovered from his destroyed apartment in Hatay.

"The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness.

REST in PEACE ATSU"

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
