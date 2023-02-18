John Terry leads foreign players to mourn Christian Atsu's death

Christian Atsu

Chelsea lead John Terry has led foreign players who have paid tribute to Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu following his passing.

Along with Terry, former Newcastle United striker Demba Ba, Bayer Leverkusen defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, former Chelsea winger Victor Moses, and former Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen have all reacted to Atsu's tragic death.



They all took to Twitter to bid their final goodbyes to the former Chelsea winger who lost his life after a devastating earthquake in Turkey.



Atsu's club, Hatayaspor announced his passing on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirming that the player was found lifeless after the earthquake.



There club's announcement confirmed an earlier report that the Ghana international from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.



According to his current club, Atsu's corpse is already on it way to Ghana after it was recovered from his destroyed apartment in Hatay.

"The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness.



REST in PEACE ATSU"



Check out the tweets by Terry, Victor Moses, and Alex Saint-Maximin





RIP my friend ???????? pic.twitter.com/9JdHBIQilH — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 18, 2023

Devastated to hear the news of Christian Atsu. Rest in peace ???????????? pic.twitter.com/HzKxEbAZjm — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 18, 2023

Thoughts and prayers to the family of Ghanaian International Christain Atsu and the entire Ghanaian Football Family, at this difficult time.



On behalf of the Nigerian Football Federation, accept our heartfelt condolences. ????????????????



May his soul rest in perfect peace. ????️ pic.twitter.com/ySFIukuZEx — Austin Eguavoen (@coacheguavoen) February 18, 2023

May your soul rest in peace???????????????? pic.twitter.com/E1TGINYBE9 — Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) February 18, 2023

