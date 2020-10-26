Johnson Acquah, Mariama Ibrahim emerge tops at McDan Foundation Tennis Training Matches

Johnson Acquah produced a stunning comeback to beat Benjamin Fumi 6-1, 6-4 to emerge the winner of the men’s division at this year’s McDan Foundation Tennis Training Matches tournament.

Acquah had to dig deep to overpower Benjamin Fumi in a heated finale at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Arena on Saturday afternoon.



Fumi who had earlier eliminated top seed Jeff Bagerbaseh in the semifinals had taken a commanding 3-1 lead and appeared destined for the trophy but he lost steam before being overpowered by Acquah.



The sizeable and impressive crowd that gathered to witness the games, cheered both finalists on but it was Acquah who had the last laugh in a gruelling game.



Speaking to pressmen after his hard-fought victory, Acquah said it was sweet revenge after suffering several losses at the hands of Fumi in the past.



“ I was ready for him this time because he beat me the last time. I have studied how he plays and today he was just looping the balls for me so I had to keep smashing them to beat him. It was not one of my most difficult games because I did my homework well.”



The winner was confident that he will chalk more successes in the yeara ahead.

“ I am grateful to the organizers for putting together such as a wonderful tournament for us. They should do more of such events for us. For me, I am going to win more tournaments going forward. This is my fifth finals and I have won three times so the future is bright.”



Acquah took home GH¢1000, a trophy, a citation and other souvenirs from the sponsors.



In the ladies division, Mariama Ibrahim defeated Naa Shika McKorley 6-3, 6-3 to emerge champion. She received 1000 cedis, a trophy, a citation and other souvenirs from the sponsors



Meanwhile, the Juniors category (U12, U14 and U 16) starts from today, Monday, October 26, 2020, to Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the same venue.



