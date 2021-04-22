Johnson Oppong’s fine goal not enough as Maritimo U23 lose 2-3 to Braga U23

Johnson Oppong

Ghanaian attacker Johnson Oppong was on target for Maritimo U23 side in their 2-3 defeat against Braga U23 in the quarter-finals of the Taca Revelacao.

The 23-year-old scored his side’s first of the game to restore parity after going down through Leornado Buta’s 6th-minute strike.



Rodrigo Gomez made it 1-2 for Braga before made 1-3 on the 75th minute.



Despite a late consolation from Marques, Braga held on to qualify to the semi-finals of the competition.



The goal was Johnson Oppong’s eighth of the season with nine assists in the process.

The former Dreams FC winger has featured in 18 games for the club this season.



Watch Johnson Oppong’s strike against Braga U23.



