Johnson Smith appointed interim Kotoko coach

Interim Kotoko coach, Johnson Smith

Johnson Smith has assumed the Head Coach role at Asante Kotoko after Maxwell Konadu parted ways with the club in the early hours of Friday, December 18, 2020.

The departure of Coach Konadu follows a 1-0 defeat against Great Olympics in an outstanding match-day three encounters played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.



The club announced this decision on their Twitter page, which said "Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform the general public that it has decided to part ways with Coach Maxwell Konadu with immediate effect.

“Coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in the interim," the statement said.



Smith faces an uphill task as he leads Kotoko to face Dreams come Sunday as well as their CAF Champions League clash against Al-Hilal next week.