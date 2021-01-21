Johnson Smith explains why he played six defenders against Dwarfs

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith, has explained why he opted to start six defenders in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday seven outstanding game against Ebusua Dwarfs.
Asante Kotoko won the game against Ebusua Dwarfs by a lone goal at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Defender Christopher Nettey headed home a free-kick by Patrick Asmah in the 71st minutes to win the game for Asante Kotoko.
One of the most talked-about events in the game is the decision of coach Johnson Smith to start the game with six defenders.
Abdul Ganiyu, Christopher Nettey, Ibrahim Imoro, Mubarik Yusif, Habib Mohammed, and Patrick Asmah all started the game against Dwarfs.
Explaining his decision at the post-match conference, Johnson Smith stated that "I decided to play six defenders because I wanted to win a chunk of the balls. If we lose the ball we have to make sure we pressure them and win it back, that’s all”.
Asante Kotoko now lies third on the league table after the win over Ebusua Dwarfs.
