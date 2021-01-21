Johnson Smith reacts to License A coaching certificate requirement for GPL coaches

Asante Kotoko interim coach, Johnson Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Johnson Smith is focused on his job at the club despite fallen shot to the Ghana Premier League requirement for coaching.

The former trainer of Karela United has a CAF License B’ certificate and needs A’ to coach a Ghana Premier League outfit.



Smith who was the assistant coach to Maxwell Konadu took charge of the team on the interim along with second assistant coach Abdulai Gazale following the surprise sacking of the latter.



Gazale holds license A and that’s what the club uses officially to honour their matches.

Reacting to the requirement, he said, “If your job as a coach, you know. It’s not about holding License A”



“It’s just a requirement so you can coach a Premier or Division One League club”



“For the job, I am capable and know what I’m about. It’s only that I need the License A” he told Oyerepa FM.