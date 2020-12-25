Johnson Smith ‘strongly believes Kotoko will secure a good result in Omdurman’

Asante Kotoko interim coach, Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko interim coach Johnson Smith has refused to give up on reaching the second round of the Caf Champions League despite the odds stack against them.

Kotoko are on the brink of exit from the competition at the first-round stage following a disappointing result in the first leg of their tie against Al Hilal.



The Sudanese giants earned a deserved 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium. It was a game Kotoko failed to live up to their high standards and were lucky not to have suffered a heavy defeat.



The return leg is scheduled for the first week of January 2021 in Omdurman.



Although many have ruled out the possibility of Kotoko staging a comeback in Sudan, Smith is optimistic.

"We are working on the boys’ mentality following yesterday's defeat, there are more games to play. The next game is the most important.



"And also, we struggle in games at the Accra Stadium. The Al Hilal side is matured and a very disciplined side.”



"I strongly believe we will secure a good result in Omdurman and qualify", he told reporters at the game.