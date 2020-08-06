Sports News

Joining Hertha Berlin will be 'crowning glory' for Kevin - wife Melissa Satta

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Melissa Satta, wife of Kevin-Prince Boateng, has said that it would be a "crowning glory" for her husband if he completes a move back to his boyhood club Hertha Berlin before calling time on his career.

The Fiorentina forward spent three years at his hometown club between 2004-2007 where he rose through the ranks before joining the English side Tottenham Hotspur.



Boateng, who spent last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, has spoken about his profound desire to end his career alongside his junior brother Jerome at Hertha Berlin.



And the wife of the Ghanaian midfielder Melissa Satta has revealed that it will be the crowning moment of her husband's career if it happens.



"A return to Berlin would be the crowning glory of my husband's career," the 34-year-old, who works as a TV presenter and model in Italy, explains to Bild .

"Berlin is a great city and his home. Hertha can change a lot in the future, I wish Prince can be part of it."



However, Hertha Berlin coach Bruno Labbadia has cast doubt of the possibility of the Ghanaian joining his squad in future.



"Kevin has the quality, no question about it. But we want to build something for the coming years, and it is very important who we put in the positions. And that's why we mainly look for young players," said the coach on Monday.

