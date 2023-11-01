Jojo Wollacot returns from injury to make debut for Hibernian in Scottish League

Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Ghanaian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot made his return to the pitch after a long lay off to make his debut for Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League.

The Black Stars shot-stopper was awarded a starting role in a thrilling match against Ross County, which eventually ended in a 2-2 draw at the Easter Road.



Hibernian initially took the lead with a goal by French forward Thody Elie Youan in the 42nd minute, followed by an extension of their advantage through Jair Tavares shortly after halftime.



However, Ross County staged a dramatic comeback, securing a draw with an own goal by Belgian defender Allan Delferriere and a goal by Jordan White in the 82nd minute.



Jojo Wollacot had been sidelined since August following an injury sustained in a match against Inter d’Escaldes during the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

His successful return is a significant boost for Hibernian and the Ghanaian national team, who are set to face Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.



Wollacot's availability is expected to provide valuable support to the Black Stars upcoming match against Madagascar and Comoros.



JNA/KPE