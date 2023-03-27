Jojo Wollacott, Salis to start: How Black Stars could line up for Angola second leg

Black Stars

Joseph Wollacott and Salis Samed are set to return to Black Stars lineup for Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations second leg against Angola in Luadana.

Wollacott, who was a used substitute, could replace Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the post while Salis Samed, who was introduced in the late stages of the first leg, could replace Edmound Addo.



Also, Joseph Aidoo and Kingsley Schindler could replace Alexander Djiku and Dennis Odoi who are both injured.



The three changes could be the only changes Chris Hughton would make in the team that won in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



This means Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Gideon Mensah, and Inaki Williams would maintain their place in the lineup.



Ghana won the reverse fixture 1-0 and would secure their AFCON qualification if they manage to beat the Black Antelopes again.

The game is slated for 16:00 GMT kickoff time.



Below is the lineup in full:



Wollacott; Schindler, Amartey, Aidoo, Mensah, Partey, Salis, Kudus, Kamaldeen, J Ayew; Inaki Williams.



