Jojo Wollacott returns for Ghana after missing World Cup

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is back in the Black Stars after missing out on the 2022 World Cup due to a finger injury.

The shot-stopper has fully recovered and has been called up for the Black Stars' two games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Wollacott is expected to start both games, with the first one taking place in Kumasi on March 23 and the second in Luanda on March 27. The 25-year-old has been impressive for his club side Charlton Athletic and will be looking to make an impact for his country in the upcoming qualifiers.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton expressed his delight at having Wollacott back in the team, stating that his experience and talent will be valuable assets for the Black Stars.



Black Stars are currently in Accra preparing for their first match against Angola, with all players now available for training. The Black Stars will be hoping to secure maximum points in both matches to secure qualification to next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast.