Jonah Osabutey happy to play with compatriot Kamal Sowah at OH Leuven

Ghana international Jonah Osabutey

Ghanaian youngster, Jonah Osabutey has expressed his delights after meeting compatriot Kamaldeen Sowah at new club OH Leuven.

The 21-year-old joined Sowah at Leuven on loan from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.



The two are yet to play together, but Osabutey is happy to reunite with the on-loan Leicester City player after last playing on the opposite ends, when he was playing for Royal Excel.



"I have never played with Kamal in Ghana because we are not the same age. But I got to know him last season when Mouscron and OHL shared the same hotel on seclusion. We clicked immediately. Very nice to see him here again,” he told the club's website.

Osabutey returned to the Jupiler Pro League after a good campaign last season with Royal Excel Muscoron, winning the club's player of the season.



He scored five times in 22 appearances for the Reds.



He is expected to play a key role for OH Leuven as they seek to maintain their top-flight status.

