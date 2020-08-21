Sports News

Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful play full throttle for Columbus Crew in big win

Jonathan Mensah, Black Stars defender

Ghana trio Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, and Emmanuel Boateng featured for Columbus Crew on Thursday when the side defeated Chicago Fire 3-0 in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The two teams locked horns at the Mapfre Stadium for an encounter in the ongoing 2020 season to fight for 3 points.



Defenders Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful started the game and managed to impress at the back for Columbus Crew.



After 20 minutes of play, the home team took the lead through Derrick Etienne. That goal sent Chicago Fire into the break trailing before things got worse for the side in the second half.

Two additional goals from Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes in the second half powered Columbus Crew to a deserved 3-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



After 74 minutes of play, Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Boateng was introduced to replace Derrick Etienne as he marked his debut for the winners in the MLS club.



The Ghana trio is expected to play key roles for Columbus Crew throughout the ongoing season.

