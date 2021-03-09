Jonathan Mensah begins preseason with MLS champions Columbus Crew

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah, has joined his teammates at Columbus Crew to begin preseason ahead of the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

Mensah returned to the United States a fortnight ago to start preparations for the new campaign.



The Gold and Blacks are currently in Chula Vista, Calif., after landing out on the West Coast earlier last week.



The 30-year-old defender led the team to MLS glory last season as captain of the team and will be hoping to achieve a similar feat in the upcoming campaign.

"We have the same goal to win the ultimate. Preseason is always tough but we take it day by day and prepare for the first game and the second and we go on and approach the season very strong," said the captain of the side.



Last season, Mensah made 28 appearances for the club en route to their winning the championship.



He was named defender of the year at Columbus Crew and handed a new deal before the end of the season.