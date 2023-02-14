3
Jonathan Mensah bids goodbye to Columbus Crew after 6-year at club

Jonathan Mensah Is Proud Captain Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jonathan Mensah is ready to begin his stint with his new club San Jose Earthquakes.

After a six-year stay with Columbus Crew in the American Major League Soccer (MLS), the veteran centre-back last Friday officially left the club.

In a statement confirming the departure of Jonathan Mensah, Columbus Crew said it was grateful to the player for his outstanding service to the club.

“The Crew has traded defender Jonathan Mensah to the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for up to $500,000 of General Allocation Money. The Crew would like to thank Jonathan for everything he has done for our Club,” the club statement said last Friday.

Today, Jonathan Mensah who will obviously miss the club has taken to social media to extend his appreciation to Columbus Crew.

In a post on Twitter, the Ghana defender said, “Thank You Columbus.”

