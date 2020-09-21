0
Menu
Sports

Jonathan Mensah buzzing after Columbus Crew overpower Nashville to maintain league advantage

EiY3WZyWAAAKLcE Jonathan Mensah Teammates Columbus Crew players

Mon, 21 Sep 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah, is on cloud nine following their 2-0 victory against Nashville SC in the Major League Soccer.

The Yellow and Blacks consolidated their lead at the summit of the Eastern Conference with a deserved 2-0 win against Nashville in Week 12 of the Championship on Saturday, September, 19.

Second half goals from Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes was enough to shoot down their Tennessee-based opponents.

In the aftermath of the match, Mensah used his Twitter page to express his delight over the result.

"Great win last night, we keep grinding boys. #Wolfpack #Crew96 ???????????????????? ????"



Columbus Crew, who occupy top spot with 27 points from 12 games, will host Minnesota United at the MAPFRE Stadium on Wednesday, September, 23.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: