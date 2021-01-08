Jonathan Mensah calls for support for Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Columbus Crew defender, Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew defender, Jonathan Mensah has called for support for Black Stars head coach, CK Akonnor.

Akonnor, 46, has been in charge of the senior national team for a year and will be hoping to lead the team for the 2022 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Cameroon.



The former Asante Kotoko, Ashgold and Hearts of Oak boss came under pressure after failing to book a qualification for the Afcon against Sudan in Omdurman.



However, Mensah, who led Columbus Crew to lift the Major League Soccer trophy has called for support for Akonnor.

“He is doing well," he said in an interview with Accra Angel FM.



"Although it’s a new job for him, he is trying his best and I will continue to support him,” the FIFA U-20 World Cup winner added.



Akonnor will be hoping to seal qualification for the Afcon in March when the Black Stars play South Africa and Sao Tome in their final group games.