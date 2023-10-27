Jonathan Mensah credits All Star Festival Global Engagement Tour initiative

Jonathan Mensah

Source: BAC Media Group

The All Star Festival Global Engagement Tour wrapped up activities in North America with a special visit to San Jose in California where Ghanaian international defender, Jonathan Mensah plays club football with the Earthquakes in MLS.

The BAC Group Team led by Chief Executive, Dr. Ernest Koranteng, engaged with Jonathan Mensah prior to and supported San Jose Earthquake in their final game of the regular season at home to Austin SC.



The Team had fruitful conversations concerning the June 2024 All-Star Festival set for a yet-to-be-confirmed venue in Ghana.



Jonathan Mensah expressed his admiration for The BAC Group's hard work in organizing the All-Star Festival. He commended the initiative, saying, "It's a great initiative, and obviously, you can see the work that went into it. A lot of thinking and brainstorming. I'm glad to see the final product manifest that way. I've seen it from afar, followed on social media as well. The work The BAC Group did was great. You look at the progress from the first edition in 2022, and this year in 2023 was incredible."



Mensah continued to express his support for the All Star Festival, even though his season calendar differs from those of the players in Europe. He highlighted the unifying power of football and its role in personal growth.



"I wanted to be there, but my season calendar is different from the guys in Europe. But I was definitely supporting in spirit and seeing how football keeps uniting us, helping us grow in other aspects of life is incredible, and I believe this is just the beginning. It's going to be bigger and greater." He said.

He also extended credit to the players who participated in the event, foreseeing a massive turnout for the next edition.



"I would give credit to the guys and stars who participated. I know the next edition is going to be massive. Seeing how everything was genuinely and properly organized, everyone would want to be part of this. When things are done properly, people would want to be part of something like that." He ended.



The BAC Group's commitment to growing the All Star Festival and strengthening its engagement with stakeholders, including players and potential partners, remains evident as the tour continues.



The anticipation for the 2024 edition of the All Star Festival continues to grow, and the global football community eagerly awaits the next exciting chapter in this remarkable journey.