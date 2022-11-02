Jonathan Mensah extends contract at MLS side Columbus Crew

Jonathan Mensah

Veteran Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has extended his stay with Major League Soccer(MLS) side Columbus Crew by a further year.

This means the 32-year-old center-back will spend one more year at the club he is the captain and joined five years ago.



Since joining the MLS side in 2017, Mensah has become an integral figure at the club following his impressive performance.



At the end of the 2022 MLS season for Columbus Crew, the club has taken various decisions relating to players on the team’s roaster.



According to a club statement, it has exercised the option to extend the contract of a number of players including Jonathan Mensah to 2023.

“Columbus Crew today announced roster decisions following the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The Club exercised the contract options on eight players, while 15 players were already under contract for 2023.



“The Crew exercised the options of goalkeepers Evan Bush and Brady Scott; defenders Jonathan Mensah and Steven Moreira; and midfielders Artur, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe and Isaiah Parente.



“Goalkeepers Eloy Room and Patrick Schulte; defenders Milos Degenek, Mo Farsi, Jake Morris, Will Sands and Josh Williams; midfielders Kevin Molino, Alex Matan, Aidan Morris, Yaw Yeboah, Sean Zawadzki and Lucas Zelarayan; and forwards Cucho Hernandez and Jacen Russell-Rowe were already under contract for the 2023 season,” parts of a Columbus Crew statement has said.



Since joining Columbus Crew, Jonathan Mensah has played over 170 matches in the Major League Soccer.