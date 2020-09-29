Jonathan Mensah fumes over Columbus Crew slip against Toronto FC in MLS

Jonathan Mensah, Black Stars defender

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah is disheartened the club's loss against Toronto FC in the Major Soccer League on Sunday.

The in-form Crews met their match in Toronto FC on matchday 14 of the ongoing American top-flight at the BMO Field.



Caleb Porter's side appeared to be cruising to yet another victory after Chris Mavinga's own goal put them ahead in the 40th minute.



However, a Richie Laryea inspired second half performance helped Toronto FC rally to beat the Ohio-based outfit 3-1.



In the wake of the game, Mensah took to Twitter to indicate his disappointment in the result but assured their fans of bouncing back in their next fixture.

Tough one last night but there’s no looking back, we learn from it, we go again and make it right.





Together through it all. #Crew96 ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4w9N8EodgT — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) September 28, 2020

Despite the defeat, Columbus Crew maintain their lead at the summit of the Eastern Conference with 30 points from 14 games, two above Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC who have 28 points apiece.