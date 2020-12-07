Jonathan Mensah has qualities to be president of Ghana - Columbus Crew coach

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah

Head coach of Columbus Crew, Caleb Porter says Jonathan Mensah has the requisite qualities to become president of Ghana.

Mensah has arguably been the Yellow and Black outfit’s best player in the ongoing Major League Soccer season.



The 30-year-old guardsman demonstrated his importance to the team once again during their 1-0 victory against New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference final.



Brazilian midfielder José Artur de Lima‘s 59th-minute goal was enough for Columbus to win the Eastern Conference final at Mapfre Stadium, moving into the MLS Cup for the first time since 2015.



Lucas Zelarayan sent in a cross to the far post that was laid back off across the box by Mensah, allowing Artur to coolly slot home a first-time finish.



The win marked the first time Columbus have won an MLS Cup playoffs match over New England, and it came on their eighth attempt.

“I think he’s an unbelievable person, one of the best people you’ll ever meet, just big heart, really good guy, really special leader,” Porter said.



“He hasn’t seen his wife in 10 months and I couldn’t imagine being 10 months without my wife. The fact he goes home alone every day and comes to training and rolls the sleeves up, he’s just unbelievable. I joke with him he’s going to be the president of Ghana one day. He has that type of quality.”



The Columbus Crew captain made the team of the year after an outstanding campaign with the Gold and Blacks, leading them to the MLS play-offs.



Mensah played every minute of the season, becoming the first player to be named to the MLS Best XI under Caleb Porter.