Jonathan Mensah makes MLS ToTW after glittering display for Columbus Crew

Ghanaian player Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has made the Major League Soccer Team-of-the-Week after his commanding display for Columbus Crew against Atlanta United.

Mensah was at his usual best for the Yellow and Blacks in the 2-1 victory against Atlanta United on the final regular-season encounter.



The hardworking guardsman finished the game with most clearances (9) and blocks (2).



Mensah’s 9 clearances tied his second-highest total of the season, but still well below the 14 clearances he recorded in a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on July 16.

The game against Atlanta United marked Mensah's 23rd full 90-minute performance of the season, as he now stands as one of only two defenders to play all 2,070 minutes of the 2020 regular season.



Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah also made his 100th appearances for Columbus Crew in the game.



He has exhibited leadership at the club since his move to the club four years ago.