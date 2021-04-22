Jonathan Mensah named in CONCACAF Champions League TOTW

Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender and Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah has been named in the best eleven of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.

Mensah played a key role as the Major League Champions progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after thrashing Real Esteli.



Mensah was on target as the Gold and Blacks secured a 4-0 first-leg win before crowning the two-legged tie with a 1-0 victory. Columbus Crew reached the quarterfinals with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Mensah who is captain of Columbus Crew will be hoping to add the CONCACAF Champions League to his list of silverware since being named skipper of the club.



Columbus Crew will next face Mexican outfit C.F Monterrey in the quarter-final on Thursday 29 April 2021.