Jonathan Mensah pays tribute to ‘warrior’ Agyemang Badu

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has paid a touching tribute to Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who has announced his retirement from international football.
Agyemang Badu shared the news with his social media followers that he was finally calling it a day as regards his national team career on Thursday December 31, 2020.
The midfielder who made his debut in 2008 had been absent from national team duties since 2017 and decided the time was right to call it quits and focus on his club career.
Jonathan Mensah and Agyemang Badu belong to a generation of Ghanaian talents who were progressed into the senior national team after excelling with the U-20 side.
The duo played pivotal roles as Ghana won the U-20 AFCON and World Cup on 2009 and also helped Ghana make history at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Mensah took to Twitter to pay his respects to his former colleague when news of hsi retirement broke.
Grateful to have shared the field with this warrior through the years in the national team. Nothing but love for you my brother @Badu_Agyemang ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/VnL9My3OdC— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) December 31, 2020
