Jonathan Mensah rates CK Akonnor’s performance as Black Stars coach

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah

Ghana and Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah has opened up about the performance of Black Stars trainer Charles Akonnor.

According to him, the former Asante Kotoko coach has so far done a great job and has therefore rallied support for him to succeed.



Akonnor took charge of the national team a year ago after the Ghana FA decided not to extend contract with Kwasi Appiah.

Speaking to 3FM, Mensah said, “He is doing well although it’s a new job for him, he is trying his best and I will continue to support him”



In December last year, Jonathan Mensah won the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew and he is the first African to captain a team to the title.