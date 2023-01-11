Jonathan Mensah rates Thomas Partey as best defensive midfielder over Casimero and Rodri

Thomas Partey and Casimero

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has joined the debate over who is the best defensive midfielder in the English Premier League.

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been compared to the likes of Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casimero and Manchester City's Spanish player Rodri.



Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah threw out the question on social media over who the best among the three players is between Partey, Casimero, and Rodri.



Mensah, who engaged in the conversation, chose his fellow Ghanaian teammate over the rest.



In his comment, Mensah wrote, "T for Thomas," to imply that he would choose Partey over the rest.



The debate about who is the better midfielder between Partey and Casimero has been ongoing for weeks.

Partey has been in rich form this season with the Gunners helping them reach the summit of the Premier League table. Arsenal are yet to lose a game with Thomas Partey in action.



However, Casimero has been instrumental in Manchester United's campaign this season with the team currently unbeaten in their last 18 games.



Rodri on the other hand has been the engine room of City's campaign this season, the defensive midfielder has 4 goal contributions in 16 games.



