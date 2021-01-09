Jonathan Mensah reveals glittering moment in football career

US-based footballer, Jonathan Mensah

US-based Jonathan Mensah has indicated that playing for Spanish side Granada, was his best moments ever in his career.

Jonathan believes donning the jersey for the Spanish side from 2010-2011, offered him the fondest moment of his playing career on European soil.



The Columbia Crew captain noted how great his days in Spain were, since the supporters of the team used to chant his name during games.



“My fondest memories as a player was in Spain when I played for Granada. The fans used to chant my name during matches and that was a very great feeling,” he told Angel FM.



Jonathan Mensah once played for Obuasi-based Ashanti Gold in Ghana, Free State Stars in South Africa, Udinese in Italy Evian in France and Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia.

The ‘rock of Gibraltar’ as he is called, disclosed that reading the book of Psalms before matches has been his ritual since his footballing career.



“Psalms before a game is my ritual. It is a personal thing whether [my team] wins, loses or draws. I have not changed because of fame or money because these things are fleeting.”



Notwithstanding, Jonathan Mensah underscores his difficult moment in France with how injury woes hurt his playing time.



“However my toughest time as a footballer was in France where I suffered two injuries,” he stated.