Jonathan Mensah's Columbus Crew beats New England to win MLS Eastern Conference

Jonathan Mensah and his Columbus Crew teammates celebrate league win

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah, set up Artur to score on Sunday evening to hand Columbus Crew victory over New England Revolution to lift the MLS Eastern Conference title.

The Ohio-based club has enjoyed a successful campaign in the American Major League Soccer throughout the 2020 campaign.



After excelling in the Eastern Conference playoffs after the regular season, the locked horns with New England Revolution for a chance to lift a silverware.



Featuring for his Columbus Crew side in the centre of defense, Jonathan Mensah had an outstanding game and ended up providing the assist for the only goal of the match scored by Artur.

In the end, the defender and his two compatriots Harrison Afful as well as Emmanuel Boateng are celebrating the MLS Eastern Conference trophy.



With today’s cup success, Columbus Crew now awaits the winner of the Western Conference final between Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United FC in the grand finale of the 2020 MLS season.