Jonathan Mensah thrilled with Columbus Crew hard-fought victory against Minnesota United

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has indicated his pleasure after leading Columbus Crew to yet another victory in the 2020 Major Soccer League.

The Yellow and Blacks consolidated their position at the summit of the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 win against Minnesota United in midweek.



Goals from Lucas Zelarayan and Pedro Santos put the Crews ahead before a late strike by Robin Lod saw the game finish 2-1 for the hosts.



It was Caleb Porter's charges fourth triumph in their last five outings.

Mensah hopped on Twitter to express his joy over the result while hailing his battle with Minnesota's Sierra Leonean forward Kai Kamara.



Great battle last night with the big man @keikamara glad to get all 3 points. We keep working, we keep progressing #Wolfpack #Crew96